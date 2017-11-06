North Korea warns Trump  against escalating tensions

SEOUL North Korea yesterday warned US President Donald Trump against making reckless remarks as the US president began a marathon Asian tour dominated by the nuclear threat from Pyongyang.

Ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said that Americans were pressing for the president's early impeachment because tough remarks by a "spiritually instable" Trump could bring about "nuclear disaster to the US mainland".

After arriving in Tokyo yesterday, Mr Trump warned that "no dictator" should underestimate the US, in a thinly veiled reference to North Korea, AFP reported.

Rodong Sinmum cited Mr Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and former officials as saying that Mr Trump was pointlessly escalating tensions with the North.

"If the US misjudges the DPRK's toughest will and dares to act recklessly, the latter will be compelled to deal a resolute and merciless punishment upon the former with the mobilisation of all forces."

Mr Trump's trip comes with the North Korea crisis at fever pitch, as US bombers fly sorties over the Korean peninsula and fears mount of another Pyongyang missile test.

"Every once in a while, in the past, they underestimated us. It was not pleasant for them, was it?" said Mr Trump, who wore a bomber jacket as he addressed American and Japanese troops in Tokyo.

"We will never yield, never waver and never falter in defence of our freedom," he said.