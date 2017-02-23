North Korean embassy official sought

Malaysian police are seeking a senior North Korean embassy official in Kuala Lumpur in connection with the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport last week.

At a press conference yesterday, Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar identified the official as Mr Hyon Kwang Song, the second secretary at the embassy.

Mr Kim, 46, was killed at the airport on Feb 13 after two women smeared his face with a poisonous liquid.

North Korea has denied that it is behind the attack.

The police chief said besides the official, police are also looking for another two North Koreans. One is an employee of North Korean airline Air Koryo, Mr Kim Uk Il, and the other is Mr Ri Ji U. All three men are believed to be still in Malaysia.

Mr Khalid said police have asked the embassy to allow them to interview the additional suspects. "We hope the North Korean embassy will cooperate. If not, we will... issue a warrant of arrest," he said, adding that the embassy has so far offered no assistance.