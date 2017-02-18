North Korean murder suspects may have been duped into attack

PETALING JAYA: The two women suspected to have murdered North Korean Kim Jong Nam, 45, had apparently been living in China for the past three months before their deadly "assignment".

The Star quoted a report in China Press, saying that both Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 29, may not be North Korean agents, but were possibly duped by a spy ring to commit the assassination.

Indonesian national Siti Aisyah was the second suspect to be arrested at 2am on Thursday while Doan - a Vietnamese - was arrested a day earlier.

The two women were said to have stayed in China for between one and three months to get to know a certain man.

During this time, they also worked as female escorts, reported China Press.

It reported that the man they befriended was a spy who introduced Doan to the four men whom police are hunting in connection with the assassination.

Siti Aisyah got involved when Doan was asked by the man to find a partner to shoot a prank video.

The two women, who knew each other, apparently rehearsed the "spoof" many times and were able to carry out the process proficiently.

The report also said that Siti Aisyah was tasked with using a handkerchief to cover Mr Kim's face while Doan administered an injection.

The two women have claimed that they had no idea that it would lead to trouble as they thought it was only supposed to be a filming of the prank being carried out.

China Press reported that Siti Aisyah claims she only met the other male suspects recently, and was unaware of who either North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or his estranged half-brother Kim Jong Nam was.

She claimed she was paid US$100 (S$140) to pull off the "prank".

Mr Kim Jong Nam, 45, was killed by two women who splashed his face with a chemical at the KLIA2 departure hall at about 9am on Monday as he was about to leave for Macau.

The women later got into a taxi and fled.