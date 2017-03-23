North Korea's latest missile test fails

SEOUL: A North Korean missile appeared to have exploded just after it was launched yesterday, the US and South Korean militaries said after detecting the latest in a series of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed state.

The launch attempt was made from near the city of Wonsan, on North Korea's east coast, the same place from where it launched several intermediate-range missiles last year. All but one had failed.

"US Pacific Command detected what we assess was a failed North Korean missile launch attempt... in the vicinity of Kalma," Commander Dave Benham, a spokesman for the command, said in a statement, referring to an airfield in Wonsan.