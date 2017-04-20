North Korea's song and dance about firing missiles at the US

SEOUL: North Korea put on a musical show to mark the birthday of founding father Kim Il Sung, which ended with a mock-up video of missiles engulfing the United States in flames, prompting cheers from the audience and smiles from leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea's state television aired footage of a choral performance attended by Kim Jong Un, the elder Kim's grandson, on Sunday, a day after a huge military parade in Pyongyang, which also marked the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung.

It was followed by footage of its test-firing of a missile in February which, in the video, was joined by other missiles shooting into the sky and exploding in giant balls of flames in the US. The video ended with a picture of the American flag in flames, overlapping rows of white crosses in a cemetery.