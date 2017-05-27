Not confirmed if S'porean in Marawi is foreign fighter, says ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued this statement yesterday on whether there are Singaporean foreign fighters in Marawi:

"A Singaporean, Muhamad Ali s/o Abdul Rahiman @ Muawiya, who has been in south Philippines since the 1990s, has been implicated in terrorism-related activities there.

"However, there is no information as to whether he is involved in the armed insurgency in Marawi.

"We will continue to work with the Philippine authorities to identify any Singaporean who may be involved in terrorism-related activities in the Philippines.

"We take a serious view of anyone who supports, promotes, undertakes or makes preparations to undertake armed violence regardless of where the violence takes place."