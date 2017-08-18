Nuclear-armed ICBM test would 'cross red line': Moon

SEOUL: North Korea would be "crossing a red line" if it put a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile, South Korea's President said yesterday, but the United States has promised to seek Seoul's approval before taking any military action.

North Korea's rapid progress in developing nuclear weapons and missiles capable of reaching the US mainland has fuelled a surge in tensions in recent days.

Pyongyang has threatened to fire missiles towards the Pacific island of Guam and US President Donald Trump has warned it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened his country.

NEGOTIATIONS

"I would consider that North Korea is crossing a red line if it launches an intercontinental ballistic missile again and weaponises it by putting a nuclear warhead on top of the missile," South Korean President Moon Jae In said at a news conference.

Mr Moon has repeatedly urged North Korea not to "cross the red line" but had not previously elaborated what that would constitute.

Mr Trump had promised to seek negotiations and approval from South Korea before taking any options regarding North Korea, Mr Moon added.

The US and South Korea remain technically still at war with North Korea after the 1950-53 Korean conflict ended with a truce, not a peace treaty.

Washington has warned it is ready to use force if needed to stop North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, but that it prefers global diplomatic action.