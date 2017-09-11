Nuclear power plant closed

FLORIDA: Hurricane Irma will pose the toughest test yet for US nuclear power plants since reactors strengthened their defences against natural disasters after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in Japan in 2011.

Florida Power & Light (FPL) said it had shut a reactor at Turkey Point on Saturday but will leave another unit at the nuclear plant in South Florida operating after Hurricane Irma's forecast track shifted towards the west and away from the plant.

FPL also said it no longer plans to shut the two reactors at St Lucie plant on the state's east coast about 193km from Miami.

FPL said Turkey Point and St Lucie were designed to withstand storms stronger than any ever recorded in the region and are elevated to protect against flooding and storm surges.