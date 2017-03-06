Nuns on the run after helping  rapist priest

TRIVANDRUM, INDIA Five nuns and a doctor are on the run after being accused of concealing the birth of a baby by a teenager who alleges that a priest raped her, police said yesterday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the six and for two hospital staff. They are accused of concealing the 16-year-old's delivery from authorities and hiding the baby in a Catholic orphanage at Kunnur, in the southern state of Kerala.

"They deliberately hid the incident from officials," senior police officer Prajish Thottathil said, adding that some of the accused likely also knew about the alleged assault.