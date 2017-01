Obama to deliver farewell speech in Chicago

WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama will deliver a farewell speech from his political stronghold of Chicago next week, one of the last times he will be able to advocate for his policies before the inauguration of Mr Donald Trump.

The Republican political novice has vowed to rip up key Obama initiatives such as the so-called Obamacare healthcare reform act, to back out of climate change agreements and to reassess ties with foreign allies and foes. Mr Obama will hand over the reins of power to Mr Trump on Jan 20.

"On Jan 10, I'll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you," Mr Obama said in a short statement released on Monday, noting that the tradition of a presidential farewell speech dates back to George Washington.

Mr Obama, who is returning to Washington next Monday after a two-week family vacation in Hawaii, said he was just beginning to write his remarks.

"I'm thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here," he said.

On Sunday, he tweeted: "It's been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen."