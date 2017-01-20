Obama: I'll speak up if Trump threatens values

WASHINGTON: Mr Barack Obama vowed to speak up if Mr Donald Trump threatens core US values and reassured Americans "we'll be okay", in a political swansong after eight years as president.

During his final press conference before Mr Trump's inauguration today (tomorrow, Singapore time), the 55-year-old said yesterday that he was stepping back but would return to the political arena in extremis.

"I want to do some writing, I want to be quiet a little bit and not hear myself talk so darn much. I want to spend precious time with my girls," he said.

But he added that any effort to enforce systematic discrimination, erode voting rights, muzzle the press or round up young immigrants, would cause him to speak out.