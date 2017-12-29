Obama the most admired man in US: Gallup poll

WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama is the most admired man in the United States and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton the most admired woman, according to a poll published yesterday.

Mr Obama came out on top of the annual Gallup survey for the 10th year in a row while Mrs Clinton, who lost last year's presidential election to Mr Donald Trump, was named the most admired woman for the 16th straight year.

Seventeen per cent of respondents said Mr Obama was the man they admired most, down from 22 per cent last year. Mr Trump was second with 14 per cent followed by Pope Francis with 3 per cent.