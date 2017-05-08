Obama officials to testify in elections probe

WASHINGTON: The scandal over Russian meddling in last year's US presidential election returns to the forefront of Washington politics today after weeks of quiet, when two top officials from the Obama administration are set to testify in Congress.

Ms Sally Yates - acting attorney general in the Trump administration for 10 days before being fired - could bring new pressure on the White House over what it knew about former national security adviser Mr Michael Flynn's communications with Russian officials.

Barack Obama's director of national intelligence James Clapper is also set to testify, after repeatedly warning of the need to get to the bottom of how the Russians interfered in the election, and whether anyone on President Donald Trump's team colluded with Moscow.