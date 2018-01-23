Oil slick off China coast trebles in size: Official

Smoke and flames coming from the Sanchioff the coast of eastern China on Jan 14.

BEIJING The spill from a sunken Iranian tanker off China's east coast has more than trebled in size, just over a week after the ship sank in a ball of flames.

Authorities spotted three oil slicks with a total surface area of 332 sq km, compared to 101 sq km reported last Wednesday, the State Oceanic Administration said on Sunday.

The Sanchi, which was carrying 136,000 tonnes of light crude oil from Iran, collided with a Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter, CF Crystal, setting off a race to search for survivors and stave off a massive environmental catastrophe.

The bodies of only three of the ship's 30 Iranian and two Bangladeshi crew members have been found.

Three coast guard vessels were on the scene on Sunday night assessing the spill, the oceanic administration said.

The type of oil carried by the Sanchi does not form a traditional surface slick when spilt, but is nonetheless highly toxic to marine life and much harder to separate from water. The cargo amounted to nearly one million barrels of oil.

The area where the ship went down is a spawning ground for species like the swordtip squid and wintering ground for species like the yellow croaker fish and blue crab, among many others, according to Greenpeace.