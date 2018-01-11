World

One dead, 800 injured in Philippine Catholic parade

Jan 11, 2018 06:00 am

One devotee died and more than 800 people were injured in Manila, when millions joined a religious procession featuring a darkstatue of Jesus, Philippine officials said yesterday. The annual feast of the Black Nazarene drew 3.5 million devotees on Tuesday. A former jail officer died of a heart attack after joining the scramble to touch the centuries-old icon, city officials and police said, reported AFP.

