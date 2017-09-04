One-tonne croc gets all tyre-d up in Sarawak tyre repair shop

A huge crocodile was found wandering inside a tyre repair shop in Sarawak on Sunday (Sept 3) morning.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel managed to capture the almost 5m-long crocodile alive.

The incident happened at the shop in Westlake Limbang housing centre at about 8.15am.

The Limbang fire station received an alert from members of the public who spotted the creature at the site.

A team of firemen managed to subdue the crocodile, estimated to weigh at least a tonne.

The crocodile was tied up and lifted into a lorry by using a crane.

The Sarawak Forestry will hand over the crocodile to Wildlife authorities.

- THE STAR