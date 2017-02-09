Paintbrushes made of pig bristles found with 'halal' labels in M'sia

Seized brushes suspected to be made with pig bristles displayed in Shah Alam.

The authorities in Malaysia have seized some 2,000 paintbrushes labelled as "halal" but made with pig bristles.

Officials from the Domestic Trade Ministry conducted raids on shops throughout the country after some of the brushes were sent for testing at a laboratory, AFP reported.

The brushes would not have been seized had they been correctly labelled and separated from halal products, Bernama quoted Domestic Trade Minister Hamzah Zainudin as saying.