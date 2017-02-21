Palm trees set ablaze as dispute turns racist

MILANA cluster of palm trees next to Milan's Duomo was set ablaze early Sunday as a dispute over the use of non-native plants at one of Italy's most celebrated cathedrals took on a racist tinge.

Three of the 42 trees went up in flames in the overnight attack by vandals, though only one suffered extensive damage to its trunk.

The incident followed protests on Saturday organised by the anti-immigrant Northern League party and CasaPound, a radical rightwing movement.

Demonstrators waving the Italian flag stood in front of a large banner alleging the "Africanisation" of the historic piazza. The palms, some of them five metres tall, appeared last Thursday in the shadow of the 14th century Gothic cathedral.

STARBUCKS

Critics not only complained that the plants were non-native, but that the project - which will also involve banana trees - had been sponsored by Starbucks.

The US coffee giant is preparing to take on the Italian market, a frontal assault on the nation's cherished network of mostly independent bars and cafes.

Palms are not native to Italy but are widespread in more temperate areas of the country, including Rome and the Riviera, as well as in Sicily, where their juxtaposition with the architecture of Norman cathedrals is a favourite holiday snap for visitors.