Parents of terminally ill UK toddler launch new legal bid

British toddler Alfie Evans was taken home from Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

LONDON: The parents of terminally ill British boy Alfie Evans were to appeal yesterday a decision preventing them from going to Rome for treatment following high-profile interventions in the case from Pope Francis and the Italian government.

Alfie, who suffers from a rare neurological disease, had his ventilator support removed late on Monday, but has continued breathing independently for more than a day.

A judge ruled on Tuesday that the 23-month-old could be taken home from Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, northwest England, but could not be taken to Rome for further treatment.

"The court of appeal have reached out to us and said they are going to set back three judges to hear the case," Mr Tom Evans told reporters outside the hospital on Tuesday.

"In reality, he could be in Italy right now. I'm not giving up because Alfie's breathing, he's not suffering."

The father said that he occasionally needed to give his son mouth-to-mouth "because his lips went blue and he was really fighting".

Pope Francis has intervened in the case that has attracted worldwide attention, writing on Twitter that he hoped the parents' "desire to seek new forms of treatment may be granted".

Italy has previously said it was granting citizenship to the toddler and an Italian defence ministry medical evacuation plane is on standby to fly Evans to Italy.