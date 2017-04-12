PAS and NGOs demand apology from newspaper over insulting cartoon

PETALING JAYA: PAS and several Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have demanded a direct apology from Nanyang Siang Pau over a caricature deemed to be insulting to Islam.

Although the Chinese daily had issued an apology, PAS Youth wing's information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said it now has to direct its apology to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia, who were depicted as "monkeys" in the caricature.

"We would like to warn them not to touch on our sensitivities. They are also reminded not to repeat this mistake in the future," he told a crowd that was protesting in front of Nanyang headquarters yesterday.

"We can forgive but we can never forget,"

The protest, which was led by PAS Youth, was joined by several other Muslim non-governmental organisations, who called for more stern action against the daily.

'CLOSE DOWN'

Meanwhile, PAS Youth assistant secretary Nurul Islam Mohamed Yusoff has called for the daily to "close down".

"Not only do we call for the authorities to suspend their licence, they should also close down over their rudeness," he said.

Protesters gathered in front of the building at 10.15am under the watchful eyes of the police.

They then submitted a memorandum to the paper at 11.15am and requested it be published in full as a form of acknowledgement.

Titled Monkey Act, the cartoon featured two monkeys sitting on a tree named "Act 355" while another group of monkeys fought under it.

On the tree, one monkey dons a songkok labelled "Speaker" while the other has a turban and is labelled "Hadi Awang".

The cartoon was published in the newspaper two days after Mr Abdul Hadi tabled the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act or RUU355 in Parliament on April 6.