PAS to stay in PKR-led Selangor govt until next election

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) will remain in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat-led (PKR) Selangor government until the next general election despite the decision of the syura council to sever ties with PKR, said its Selangor commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi.

This was because the state government was formed on the people's mandate of the last general election, he said.

"Because of that, there is no reason for us to leave the state government even though PAS has severed ties with PKR."

Mr Sallehen, who was recently appointed to the post, said the only difference would be the cessation of political dialogue between the two parties.

"There will not be any more negotiation on seat allocations for the upcoming general election and PAS will contest in whichever constituency it sees fit," said the Sabak assemblyman.

PAS has 13 seats in the Selangor legislative assembly.

The Islamist party won 15 seats in the 2013 polls, but lost two after Morib assemblyman Hasnul Baharuddin and Hulu Kelang assemblyman Saari Sungib jumped ship to Party Amanah Negara in 2015.

Earlier, the PAS syura council at its meeting endorsed the decision made by the party's recent muktamar to sever ties with PKR.

Council secretary Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said that after the latest development, any political decisions made by the party, including issues on the administration of the Selangor government, would be handled by the party's central committee for the benefit of the people.

He said the decision to terminate political cooperation with PKR was based on three reasons: the failure by PKR to show support for PAS' Islamic agenda, including the tabling of the proposed Bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965; PKR's attack on PAS leadership; and its decision to work with others who want to topple the Kelantan government, besides going against PAS in the Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar by-elections.

Dr Zawawi said party president Abdul Hadi Awang was ready to meet with PKR if it still wanted to maintain a relationship.

The party at its recent muktamar accepted the motion tabled by its Youth and Ulama wings to sever ties with PKR.