Passengers describe Southwest Airlines mid-air horror

The Southwest Airlines plane with the damaged engine on a runway in Philadelphia. Bank executive Jennifer Riordan (above) was killed when the engine exploded and shattered a window.

The Southwest Airlines plane with the damaged engine on a runway in Philadelphia. Bank executive Jennifer Riordan was killed when the engine exploded and shattered a window (second window from right).

NEW YORK: The woman who died when an engine exploded on a New York to Dallas Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday was nearly sucked out of the aircraft when cabin pressure was lost after a window shattered, but she was pulled back in by other passengers.

According to a passenger on the flight, Mr Marty Martinez: "Everybody was going crazy, and yelling and screaming."

He said objects flew out of the hole where the window had shattered, and "passengers right next to her were holding onto (the woman being pulled out)."

A man in a cowboy hat also rushed forward a few rows "to grab that lady to pull her back in", another passenger, Mr Alfred Tumlinson, told the Associated Press.

"She was out of the plane. He couldn't do it by himself, so another gentleman came over and helped to get her back in the plane, and they got her."

Mr Martinez told CNN: "And, meanwhile, there was blood all over this man's hands. He was tending to her."

The woman who was injured "made no noise at all", he added.

Mr Eric Zilbert, an administrator with the California Education Department who was on the flight, said: "From her waist above, she was outside of the plane."

Passengers struggled to plug the hole while giving the badly injured woman CPR.

The woman killed was Ms Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old bank executive and mother-of-two from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Ms Amanda Bourman, another passenger on the flight, described the scene to The Aiken Standard: "I heard this woman scream about midway up the plane, and then all of sudden , I saw this big, tall cowboy.

"You could hear the wind whooshing like out of the plane itself. We thought a door had popped open, but we found out later that a window had broke and a woman was being sucked out of the plane.

"The cowboy pulled her back into the plane and somehow covered the window."

Ms Bourman told the Associated Press: "Everybody was crying and upset. You had a few passengers that were strong, and they kept yelling to people, 'It's okay. We're going to do this.'"

She saw emergency workers use a defibrillator to help the woman after she was taken off the plane when it landed.