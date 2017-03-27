Pence blames Congress for Obamacare repeal failure

WASHINGTON: United States Vice-President Mike Pence blamed Congress for thwarting a Republican plan to overhaul healthcare law, but he acknowledged that the White House will need to work with lawmakers to accomplish its next set of legislative plans.

Speaking to a group of small business owners in West Virginia, Mr Pence said President Donald Trump was ready to move on to his next priority: simplifying the tax code and cutting tax rates.

"We're going to roll our sleeves up, and we're going to cut taxes across the board for working families, small businesses and family farms," he said. "Working with this Congress, President Trump is going to pass the largest tax cut since the days of (former president) Ronald Reagan, and we're going to get this American economy moving again."