Pence used private e-mail account as governor

WASHINGTON: US Vice-President Mike Pence used a private e-mail account for public matters as governor of Indiana, media reports said on Thursday.

E-mails obtained by the Indianapolis Star newspaper showed that Mr Pence used the private account - which the paper said was hacked last summer - to at times discuss "sensitive matters" and "homeland security issues".

As US President Donald Trump's running mate on the campaign trail last year, Mr Pence had criticised their Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for using a private e-mail server for official communications.

Reporter Tony Cook, who broke the story, told CNN that Mr Pence's spokesman had "downplayed any comparisons to Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and e-mail account".

Indiana law does not bar public officials from using personal e-mail, but generally does require that messages connected to official business be kept for public information purposes.

Mr Pence's office said his campaign had taken steps to allow outside counsel to transfer personal e-mails dealing with public business to the state.

Mrs Clinton was dogged throughout her campaign for the White House by allegations about her use of a private e-mail server while secretary of state.