Philippine police paid to kill drug suspects: Report

Members of Amnesty International Philippines showing copies of their report during a press conference in Manila yesterday.

MANILA: Philippine police may have committed crimes against humanity by killing thousands of alleged drug offenders or paying others to murder as part of President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, Amnesty International said yesterday.

An Amnesty report, which followed an in-depth investigation into the drug war, also outlined what it said were other widespread police crimes aside from extrajudicial killings that mainly targeted the poor.

"Acting on orders from the very top, policemen and unknown killers have been targeting anybody remotely suspected of using or selling drugs," Ms Rawya Rageh, a senior crisis adviser for Amnesty, told AFP.

"Our investigation shows that this wave of extrajudicial killings has been widespread, deliberate and systematic, and therefore, may amount to crimes against humanity."

Among a litany of alleged crimes, Amnesty accused police of shooting dead defenceless people, fabricating evidence, paying assassins to murder drug addicts and stealing from those they killed or the victims' relatives.

It also said police were being paid by their superiors to kill, and documented victims as young as eight years old.

"The police are behaving like the criminal underworld that they are supposed to be enforcing the law against," the report said.

Mr Duterte won presidential elections last year after promising during the campaign to eradicate drugs in society within six months by killing tens of thousands of people.

He launched his crackdown immediately upon taking office seven months ago. Since then, police have reported killing 2,555 people, while nearly 4,000 others have died in unexplained circumstances, according to official figures.