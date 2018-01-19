Philippine President issues warning of imminent terror threat

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has issued another warning about an imminent terror threat in the country, saying airports, ports and other public places could be targeted.

Mr Duterte said he would call an emergency meeting with security officials to discuss the issue, adding the threat was "coming in very fast", The Philippine Star newspaper reported.

He gave the warning shortly after he inaugurated a new air traffic management system in Manila on Tuesday."They would like to blow up where our people converge, such as airports, pantalan (pier), park... As I have said, the threat remains," he said.

VIGILANT

He asked the public to be vigilant and ordered the military and police to show no mercy to terrorists plotting against the country, reported Manila Bulletin newspaper.

"My guidance to the security forces, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, is that in this matter of security against terrorism, it will be... no quarters given," he said.

Amid concerns that he might expand the declaration of martial law all over the country, Mr Duterte spoke out about how martial law in Mindanao has helped the peace and order situation in the southern region.

Last December, the Congress approved his request to extend the imposition of martial law in Mindanao by a year, or until the end of this year, so government forces can "totally eradicate" groups inspired by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.