Philippines urges rebels to surrender

MARAWI: The Philippine military urged militants occupying a southern city to turn themselves in yesterday, the eighth day of a push by security forces using armoured vehicles and helicopters to eliminate the gunmen.

The government said it is close to retaking Marawi from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria-linked Maute group, which seized parts of the city after a failed attempt by security forces to capture Isnilon Hapilon, the militants' so-called emir of South-east Asia.

"We call on the terrorists to surrender while there is an opportunity," Brigadier-General Restituto Padilla told reporters.

More than 100 people have been killed in the seige- most of them militants - and most of the city's residents have fled.

A Catholic priest abducted with a dozen other civilians last week by the militants appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to stop the operation via ISIS' Telegram channel.

Father Teresito Soganub said: We are asking your help to please give what your enemies are asking for.