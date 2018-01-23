PKR wants PAS out of Selangor state government

KUALA LUMPUR Leave the Selangor state government.

Those harsh words from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) were directed at fellow Malaysian opposition party Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

Both are part of a coalition that runs the Selangor state government.

Selangor PKR Youth secretary Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman said PAS should leave the Selangor government set-up, following what he described as an "arrogant statement" from PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, reported the New Straits Times.

Mr Badli said in a statement: "It is time for PAS to respectfully step back from the state government, instead of continuing to be a thorn in the flesh."

Yesterday, Mr Hadi said that PAS plans to form the next government in Selangor, or at least bring changes to the state. He also said PAS will contest as many seats as it can in Selangor, not just the 42 state assembly seats, as previously announced.

Said Mr Badli: "Unfortunately, the PAS president has clearly stated that they want to lead the Selangor state government after the 14th General Election.

"This statement appears to undermine the partnership between PAS and the other Pakatan Rakyat component parties...

"This statement also betrays the trust that was given to PAS to work together to strengthen the state government administration."