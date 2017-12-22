PM Najib to lead protest against US recognition of Jerusalem

PUTRAJAYA Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will lead Malaysians of different religious and ethnic backgrounds at Putrajaya's Putra Mosque today in a show of unity against the move by the US to recognise Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the gathering will be attended by non-governmental organisations representing Muslims and non-Muslims alike, adding that the show of solidarity reflects that Malaysia's stand is supported by its people irrespective of their beliefs.

"Prime Minister Najib Razak will be present and will address the crowd. So will (Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party) president Abdul Hadi Awang. I call on all Malaysians to join the gathering," he said at a press conference here late last week.

Mr Najib, who attended the Extraordinary Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul this week, had called on the organisation to unite against the US' unilateral decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Malaysian Chinese Association president Liow Tiong Lai said the party supports the government's stand on Jerusalem as the issue was not just about religion but is also disruptive to world peace.