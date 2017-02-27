Police probing if Kim murder suspects were given VX antidote

SEPANG Malaysian police are exploring the possibility that the two female suspects in the murder of Mr Kim Jong Nam were given the antidote for the VX nerve agent before carrying out the assassination.

This follows questions raised about how the women - Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah - managed to survive using their hands to handle the highly potent chemical, The New Straits Times reported.

Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat said at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday: "We are looking into that possibility. Tests have to be done first to ascertain if this was the case."

Mr Abdul Samah was responding to a question on the suspects, who had been declared healthy, despite having been in direct contact with VX - which is known for its use in chemical warfare.

When asked if the police have established whether the chemical was manufactured locally or smuggled into the country, he said: "That is still under investigation".

Mr Abdul Samah also said the police will obtain a warrant of arrest for diplomat Hyon Kwang Song, 44, if the North Korean embassy does not hand him over within a "reasonable" time, The Star Online reported.

He said: "If a person does not cooperate, we will issue a notice compelling him or her to be present before an investigating team.

"Failing to do so, our next step would be to obtain a warrant for the arrest from the court."

He said the police will give the embassy a "reasonable" time to hand over the wanted person and will "compel for his arrest" if the response was negative.

Mr Abdul Samah said the police has the right to call in anybody to record his statement despite Mr Hyon's diplomatic immunity.

"We are exercising all our police power in investigating this crime."