Police question Mahathir over Bugis remarks, says lawyer
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police yesterday questioned former premier Mahathir Mohamad for allegedly insulting Bugis, a seafaring ethnic group, when he attacked the country's scandal-plagued premier.
At a rally in October against a massive financial scandal embroiling the current government, Mr Mahathir had said that Prime Minister Najib Razak was descended from "Bugis pirates".
Mr Mahathir, who is being investigated for offences including alleged sedition, was questioned by police at his office in Putrajaya for 45 minutes, his lawyer Haniff Khatri said. - AFP
