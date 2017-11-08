BEIJING China must step up vigilance against plots to grab power, as political corruption is the worst form of corruption, Mr Wang Qishan, the country's still influential former top graft-buster, wrote yesterday.

Mr Wang, a key ally of President Xi Jinping, stepped down in a leadership reshuffle last month at the five-yearly National Congress but could assume a new role, said sources with ties to the leadership, though an announcement might not come for a few more weeks.

As the feared head of the party's anti-corruption watchdog for the past five years, Mr Wang has spearheaded Mr Xi's battle on graft, overseeing the jailing of dozens of former top officials, including domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang.

China has rebuffed criticism that the corruption campaign is as much about settling political scores as about stamping out genuine criminal acts.

Writing in the Communist Party's official People's Daily, Mr Wang said the fight against corruption went beyond battling the pilfering of assets and was a political battle.

"Political corruption is the biggest corruption," he wrote, in comments drawn from a collection of essays released after the congress but not previously published in full by state media.

The collection included pieces by former members of the Politburo Standing Committee, at the apex of power in China.

Aspects of political corruption include the formation of special interest groups to try and seize power and the organisation of activities outside party parameters, aimed at breaking party unity, Mr Wang wrote.

"There are many new historical special characteristics to carrying on this great fight, the most important of which are to... prevent them from seizing political power and changing the party's basic character," he added.

Mr Wang explicitly linked some of the most notorious cases to political crimes, mentioning not only Zhou but also the former party bosses of the south-western city of Chongqing, Bo Xilai and Sun Zhengcai, two former top generals and a former top aide to retired president Hu Jintao.

In these cases, the party had "eradicated interest groups which mixed political and economic corruption", Mr Wang wrote.

Bo was jailed for life in 2013, while Sun was put under investigation for corruption in July.

There can be no challenges to the party's power, Mr Wang said, adding: "North, south, east, west and at the centre, the party leads everything.