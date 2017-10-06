Politician smashes beer bottles in protest

SHAH ALAM: This Malaysian politician smashed beer cans outside the Selangor state government office to protest festivals celebrating the alcoholic beverage.

Sungai Besar Umno division chief Jamal Md Yunos arrived at the closed front gate at 10 am with several crates of beer.

"Today I want to send all these beers to (Selangor Menteri Besar) Azmin Ali's office.

"He and his gang can drink all the beer they want inside, but not anywhere outside," he said.

As he could not get in, Mr Jamal and his men dumped the cartons of beer outside the gate and he proceeded to wreck them using a hammer.

The beer cartons and bottles were pasted with a logo bearing "The Better Beer Festival 2017", concealing the brand name.

A security officer from the state government office told Mr Jamal and his men that they could not leave all the broken bottles outside the gate.