Poll: 3 in 4 kids are victims of violence globally

LONDON: Each year, nearly three in four children worldwide experience violence, a report said on Tuesday.

The study by advocacy group Know Violence in Childhood found that an estimated 1.7 billion children globally suffer mental or physical abuse each year, with children in Africa suffering most.

Corporal punishment at home was the most common form of violence, affecting 1.3 billion children aged up to 14, said the report.

Bullying and school fights involved more than 100 million children each.

About 18 million girls were victims of sexual abuse. Sexual violence was most prevalent in Africa, where more than 10 per cent of girls aged 15 to 19 experienced some form of abuse, according to the report.