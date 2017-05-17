Poll: Most Americans want independent inquiry into Trump's Russia links

NEW YORK: A majority of Americans, including a growing number of Republicans, want to see an "independent investigation" into connections between Russia and President Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday.

The May 10-14 poll, which was conducted after Trump fired FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Director James Comey, suggests the public is increasingly uneasy with allegations of Russian meddling in the US election.

According to the poll, 59 per cent of adults, including 41 per cent of Republicans and 79 per cent of Democrats, agreed that "Congress should launch an independent investigation into communications between the Russian government and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election".

That compares with 54 per cent of all adults, including 30 per cent of Republicans and 81 per cent of Democrats, who felt that way in the last poll in February.

"I really don't know what to believe anymore," said Mr John Kremer, 74, a Trump supporter from Birmingham, Alabama, who wants an independent investigation.

He does not think Mr Trump had any illegal contact with the Russians, but he does not like the way the president is handling he issue.