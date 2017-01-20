Pope to bless Duterte: Aide

MANILA: Pope Francis will bless the Philippines and its leader Rodrigo Duterte, an aide to the President said.

It is a gesture of goodwill towards a controversial figure known for his lurid lambasting of priests and bishops.

"When I had the opportunity of kissing the hand of the Pope, I said, 'Bless the Philippines, Your Holiness,' and his answer was, 'Yes, I will also bless your President," presidential adviser Jesus Dureza said in a video clip at St. Peter's Square, shown on television yesterday.

Mr Dureza was in Rome ahead of peace talks between the government and Philippine Maoist rebels.