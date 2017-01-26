Populist leaders may worsen corruption: NGO

BERLIN: Populist politicians may undermine the fight against corruption, an anti-graft watchdog said yesterday, warning that it feared a backslide in the US under President Donald Trump.

"Populism is the wrong medicine," Transparency International said after releasing its annual Corruption Perceptions Index, which ranks nations on perceived public sector corruption.

Its chairman Jose Ugaz said that in countries with autocratic leaders, "we often see democracies in decline and a disturbing pattern of attempts to crack down on civil society, limit press freedom and weaken the independence of the judiciary".