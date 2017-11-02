Potential sources of Malaysia data leak identified

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities have identified potential sources behind the alleged attempt to sell the data of more than 46 million mobile phone subscribers after a major data breach, Communications and Multimedia Minister Salleh Said Keruak said yesterday.

The massive data breach was first reported last month by Lowyat.net, a local technology news website, which said it had received a tip-off that someone was trying to sell huge databases of personal information on its forums.

Mr Salleh said the country's Internet regulator, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), was looking into the matter with the police.

"We have identified several potential sources of the leak, and we should be able to complete the probe soon," Mr Salleh told reporters at Parliament.

The leaked data was being sold for an undisclosed amount of Bitcoin, a digital currency, Lowyat.net said.