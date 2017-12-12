Power restored to 100,000 British homes after heavy snow

Man power to the rescue as disruption continued on British roads and at airports.

LONDON: Britain was recovering yesterday after heavy snow shut hundreds of schools and disrupted flights for a second day.

Power was restored to more than 100,000 homes, while airports tried to recover their schedules following the winter's first major snowfall - the biggest in four years.

The last time Britain saw this much heavy snow nationwide was in March 2013 and during the winter of 2010.

The front pages of newspapers were filled with pictures of people either enjoying the snow or stuck in gridlock on the roads.

Temperatures overnight dropped to minus 12 deg Cin Northumberland, north-east England.

The Western Power Distribution network said it has restored power to more than 99,500 customers, while 7,000 were still without electricity, largely in west-central England.

Hundreds of schools were closed across the country.

Disruption continued on the roads and at airports.

London Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport by passenger numbers, said it was still experiencing problems.

"Some flights at Heathrow will be disrupted on Monday due to crew and aircraft being out of position following yesterday's weather," it said.

"We are working with our airline partners to return aircraft to where they need to be, and full service recovery remains the focus."