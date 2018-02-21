Probe on into Trump's son-in-law's foreign business contacts

Mr Robert Mueller is scrutinising Mr Jared Kushner's (above) previous efforts to get foreign financing.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is probing US President Donald Trump's son-in-law's efforts to get foreign investors, including in China, to provide financing for his company during the presidential transition, CNN reported on Monday.

The probe was previously said to have focused only on the Russia contacts of Mr Jared Kushner, the campaign's data analytics and his ties with disgraced ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Mr Mueller's team is probing Mr Kushner's conversations during the transition to get financing for the Kushner Companies-backed 666, Fifth Avenue office building in New York after financial setbacks, CNN said, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Mr Kushner's father founded the real estate developer and lender.

CNN said investigators have yet to contact Kushner Companies or request interviews with its executives, and the reasons behind the focus on the outreach to foreign investors are unclear.

Mr Kushner played a leading role in the transition team's contacts with foreign governments and has indicated he spoke during that time with more than 50 contacts from over 15 countries.

One week after Mr Trump's Nov 8, 2016, election, Mr Kushner met with the chairman and other executives from the Chinese group Anbang Insurance, The New York Times has reported.

"In all of Mr Kushner's extensive cooperation with all inquiries, there has not been a single question asked nor document sought on the 666 building or Kushner Co deals," Mr Kushner's attorney Abbe Lowell told CNN.