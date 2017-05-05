Protesters hurl eggs at French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen at campaign stop

Marine Le Pen is protected by her bodyguards as protesters hurl eggs at her.

DOL-DE-BRETAGNE, FRANCE : Protesters hurled eggs at French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen yesterday during a campaign stop three days ahead of the election.

Around 50 people were on hand as Ms Le Pen arrived at a shipping company in the western town of Dol-de-Bretagne, hurling eggs and shouting "out with fascists".

None of the eggs hit their target as bodyguards hustled Ms Le Pen, 48, into the building.

France's western Brittany region is not a stronghold of Le Pen's National Front, handing her only 15 per cent of the vote in the April 23 first round of the election. Her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron, 39, scored 29 per cent in the region.

The visit comes the day after Ms Le Pen took on Mr Macron in a bruising televised debate, with some two-thirds of viewers saying the younger candidate was the more convincing.