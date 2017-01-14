Protesters plan to 'shut down' inauguration

WASHINGTON Thousands of demonstrators are expected to turn out in Washington next week for protests aimed at "shutting down" the inauguration of Mr Donald Trump as the next US president, organisers said yesterday.

Protesters will attempt to shut down 12 security checkpoints at the US Capitol, where Mr Trump will take the oath of office on Jan 20, and along the 4km parade route down Pennsylvania Avenue, according to leaders of a group called DisruptJ20.

"We want to shut down the inauguration," organiser David Thurston said.

"We want to see a seething rebellion develop in this city and across the country."

A representative of the Trump transition team could not be reached for comment, nor could a spokesman for the District of Columbia police.