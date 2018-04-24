Psychologist defends role in Facebook data scandal

WASHINGTON The psychologist behind an app that harvested data from 50 million Facebook users said on Sunday that he "never heard a word" of opposition from Facebook.

Facebook said Dr Aleksandr Kogan's app, This Is Your Digital Life, was downloaded by 270,000 people. The data was passed to British communications firm Cambridge Analytica and used to help elect US President Donald Trump.

Dr Kogan told CBS there was a belief that users knew their data was being sold.

"I think that core idea that we had - that everybody knows and nobody cares - was fundamentally flawed. And for that, I am sincerely sorry," he said.

"I had a terms of service that was up there for a year and a half that said I could transfer and sell the data. Never heard a word," Dr Kogan said.