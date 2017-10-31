PUB resumes operations at Johor water plant, will 'monitor raw water quality'

Pipes used to transport water from the Johor River Waterworks to Singapore. Operations at the waterworks were stopped because of pollution in the Johor River.

Water treatment plants along the Johor River resumed operations late on Sunday after ammonia levels subsided, including Singapore's Johor River Waterworks that had shut down last Saturday morning.

Water agency PUB, which runs the plant, said it had "progressively resumed water supply to both Singapore and Johor" after water quality was deemed suitable for treatment following high levels of ammonia detected in the river last Friday night.

"PUB will continue to monitor the raw water quality in the Johor River closely, to ensure that the water remains suitable for our abstraction and treatment," it said in a statement yesterday.

The state government shut down a chicken farm and a factory producing fertiliser from droppings after identifying both as the source of pollution.

Malaysia's Natural Resources and Environment Ministry called for further action yesterday, including permanently shutting down the businesses, after water supply was cut for 1.8 million users.

Johor's treatment plants partially resumed operations on Sunday and were expected to be at full capacity by yesterday.

Malaysia's Natural Resources and Environment Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the operators of the farm and factory should be blacklisted.

He called for the authorities in the area, such as the Kulai Municipal Council, Kulai Land Office and Johor Veterinary Services Department, "to look into this matter seriously and expeditiously in order to prosecute the chicken farm owners... to the full extent of existing laws and enforce based on their jurisdiction".

ACTION

While the farm and factory could face action for breaking environmental laws, licensing of chicken farms falls under the Johor Veterinary Services Department, while permission to operate businesses falls under the local council.

Johor Veterinary Services Department director Aida Muhid told The Straits Times that the farm was licensed, but there are no regulations governing fertiliser factories. The plant was not registered with the authorities.

Dr Junaidi said the Department of Environment ordered the farm to relocate away from the Johor River last year as it was polluting the water, but it did not heed the directive.

"It is also sad to note that fertiliser farms are not regulated as of yet. We are given to understand that the Ministry of Agriculture is currently drafting such laws to regulate fertiliser farms," he added.

Although the state's water supply company SAJ Ranhill said late on Sunday that two of three plants were operational and water supply would be restored by midnight, some people have yet to see water flowing from their taps.

Johor State Minister for Public Works Hasni Mohammad said it could take up to 48 hours for treated water to reach affected consumers.