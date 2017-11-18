World

Pygmy elephant killed in Sabah

PHOTO: SABAH WILDLIFE DEPARTMENT
Nov 18, 2017 06:00 am

A Borneo pygmy elephant carcass with three gunshot wounds was found in the Cenderamata Plantation in Tawau, Sabah.

Plantation workers discovered the dead bull on Tuesday and alerted the authorities. It is believed to have been shot by poachers, reported the New Straits Times. Sabah Wildlife despatched officers to the site to conduct a post-mortem and further investigation.

