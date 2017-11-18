Pygmy elephant killed in Sabah
A Borneo pygmy elephant carcass with three gunshot wounds was found in the Cenderamata Plantation in Tawau, Sabah.
Plantation workers discovered the dead bull on Tuesday and alerted the authorities. It is believed to have been shot by poachers, reported the New Straits Times. Sabah Wildlife despatched officers to the site to conduct a post-mortem and further investigation.
