Qatari Emir: Saudi Arabia wants to topple my government

WASHINGTON Qatar's Emir in an interview aired on Sunday accused Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies of seeking to topple his government with its nearly five-month old political and economic embargo of the tiny Gulf state.

"They want a regime change. It's... so obvious," Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani told CBS' 60 Minutes.

The Gulf crisis erupted in June when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, imposing economic sanctions after accusing the emirate of supporting terrorism and becoming too close with Iran. Riyadh and its allies closed land and maritime borders, suspended air links and expelled Qatari citizens. Doha denies the charges.