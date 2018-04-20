Queen Elizabeth wants Charles as Commonwealth’s next leader

Queen Elizabeth II said yesterday that she hoped her son, Prince Charles, would carry on the important work of reinvigorating the Commonwealth, as she opened the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London.

The Queen received long applause from the leaders of 53 Commonwealth countries as they demonstrated their gratitude to her for her service to the network she has headed since 1952.

Succession to her role in the Commonwealth, which is not hereditary, is said to be one of the topics for discussion at this year's biennial gathering as it is expected to be the last the Queen will attend.

At 92, she has cut down on long-haul travels.

Speaking before the Queen, Prince Charles, 69, added that he had been fortunate over the years to meet and talk with "so many giants of the Commonwealth" including Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, the late father of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Britain is hosting the summit for the fourth time, and the famed April showers gave London a miss as the leaders, including Mr Lee, arrived at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Lee was set to speak on some of these issues at yesterday afternoon's executive sessions when leaders and officials meet.

The Queen, dressed in a turquoise ensemble, arrived at 10.10am.

In her welcome address, she said: "Having on so many occasions been welcomed to the opening ceremonies around the Commonwealth, it is a pleasure this time to welcome you to my own home."

The Queen said the advantages of the network were plain to see, with an increasing emphasis on trade among Commonwealth countries and joint initiatives bringing about change on a global scale.

Expressing her preference for the first time, the Queen said it was her sincere wish it would one day decide to have Prince Charles, her oldest child, "carry on the important work started by my father in 1949".

She also said she was mindful the Commonwealth draws its mandate from the countries and its leaders.