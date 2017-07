Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak took a fresh swipe at the opposition late on Monday when he tweeted a picture of a road sign for Kajang MRT station. It read: "The Real Kajang Move. Coming to you in seven days." The line from Sungai Buloh to Kajang is expected to be operational by July 17. The "Kajang Move" refers to a political manoeuvre to try to get Parti Keadilan Rakyat leader Anwar Ibrahim elected to the Selangor legislative assembly in 2014.