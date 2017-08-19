Recent major attacks in Europe

PARIS: The Barcelona terrorist attack was the latest fatal assault on a European city. Here are some of the major attacks in Europe in the past two years:

BELGIUM

March 22, 2016 Suicide bombings at Brussels Airport and a metro station, claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), killed 32.

BRITAIN

March 22, 2017 Five died when a man rammed his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and then fatally stabbed a police officer. The attacker was shot dead by police.

May 22, 2017 A bombing at a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester killed 22, including children. ISIS extremists claimed responsibility.

June 3, 2017 A van rammed into a crowd on London Bridge. The three assailants then attacked people with knives. Eight were killed, and police shot dead the attackers. ISIS claimed responsibility.

DENMARK

February 14, 2015 A gunman opened fire at a cultural centre in Copenhagen as it hosted a forum on Islam and free speech. A man was killed. Hours later, another man was shot dead at the city's main synagogue. Police killed the gunman, who had vowed allegiance to ISIS.

FRANCE

France has been the hardest hit among EU states, with 238 deaths.

January 7, 2015 Two brothers who had vowed allegiance to Al-Qaeda gunned down 12 people at satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris. The next day, a man linked to ISIS shot and killed a policewoman in a Paris suburb. He took hostages at a Jewish supermarket just outside Paris the following day, killing four more. All three gunmen were killed by police.

November 13, 2015 France suffered its worst terror attack when 130 people died in a string of bombings and shootings at the Bataclan concert hall, several bars and restaurants in Paris and the Stade de France. ISIS claimed responsibility.

July 14, 2016 On this national holiday, a man rammed a truck into a crowd in the Mediterranean resort of Nice, killing 86. He was shot dead by police. ISIS claimed responsibility.

GERMANY

December 19, 2016 A man hijacked a truck and ploughed into shoppers at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12. The attacker was shot dead by police four days later. ISIS claimed responsibility.

RUSSIA

April 3, 2017Fourteen were killed when a bomb ripped through an underground train in Saint Petersburg. A group suspected of links to Al-Qaeda claimed the attack, which was blamed on a Russian suicide bomber born in Kyrgyzstan.

SWEDEN

April 7, 2017 A truck ploughed into shoppers outside a busy department store in central Stockholm, killing five. Police say an Uzbek confessed.

TURKEY