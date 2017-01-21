Reconciliation panel to be set up before Thai elections

BANGKOK: Thailand's junta will set up a reconciliation panel between political factions ahead of elections.

But critics questioned the panel's neutrality given decades of military involvement in politics.

The army overthrew Thailand's last elected prime minister in 2014, ending street protests and years of political turmoil.

General Chaichan Changmongkol, appointed to lead the panel, told reporters yesterday that it would include the head of the armed forces, army specialists and civilian experts who will spend three months listening to views from all sides on all subjects. The panel would then come up with an agreement that all sides would sign to ensure a peaceful transition, he said.